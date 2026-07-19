Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday accused the BJP-led Haryana Government of a major scam in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, alleging that veterinary surgeons were posted and transferred to polyclinics that did not exist on ground.

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Surjewala demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities, cancellation of all posting and transfer orders, action against the officials responsible and the construction of genuine veterinary hospitals. “Functional veterinary polyclinics exist only in six districts, while appointments and transfer orders were issued for veterinary surgeons in all 21 districts. Doctors have been posted in districts where neither buildings nor basic infrastructure for such facilities exists,” claimed Surjewala.

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Surjewala further said, "The 2024 Budget for Haryana had announced new veterinary polyclinics in six districts, including Mahendragarh, and funds had been approved. However, no construction work had begun despite the announcements."

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Calling the issue a "fraud on livestock farmers and taxpayers", Surjewala accused the BJP government of rampant corruption, stating, "There are polyclinics on paper, doctors on paper and transfers on paper, but nothing exists on the ground."

The Congress leader alleged that a similar case had come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh and said such practices reflected the condition of health and veterinary services in BJP-ruled states. Surjewala also criticised the state government over the issue of sanitation and waste management.