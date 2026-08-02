Congress MP Surjewala targets BJP over unemployment, paper leaks, unfulfilled promises to farmers

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala criticised the government for failing to address key issues such as unemployment and paper leaks.

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“Unemployment has reached alarming levels under BJP rule. Around 30 lakh government posts have remained vacant during the BJP’s 12 years in power. The government is denying employment opportunities to the youth and compromising their future,” said Surjewala while addressing a gathering during a felicitation ceremony organised at Guhna village under the leadership of newly appointed Rural Block Congress president Kuldeep Chahal Dilloonwali. Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala attended the programme as the guest of honour.

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Criticising the government over the recent lathi charge on protesting students in Delhi, Surjewala said the aspirations of the youth could not be crushed through repression. “Paper leaks, unemployment, a weak education system, and a broken examination process are the grave challenges faced by the nation today. BJP governments cannot evade responsibility for these issues,” he said, urging Congress workers to stand with the youth and strengthen their struggle for justice and opportunities.

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He also criticised the growing influence of e-commerce platforms, alleging that online retail was severely affecting the livelihoods of small traders and young workers. Surjewala alleged that these companies were hurting traditional businesses, including grocery stores, garment shops, and household goods retailers. “These large online corporations are earning massive profits, while small traders are bearing the brunt,” he alleged.

Surjewala further alleged that the BJP had divided society along caste and religious lines. He called upon people to unite against “anti-people policies” and raise their voices collectively in defence of their rights. He also alleged that the Union government had failed to fulfil its promise of doubling farmers’ income.

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Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala also criticised the BJP government over farmers’ issues and alleged that, instead of improving the condition of farmers, its policies had pushed agriculture towards uncertainty and threatened farmers’ livelihoods and dignity.

He said the Congress would continue to fight for the rights and future of farmers.