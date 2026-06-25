Congress MP unveils 'chhatron ki goonj' campaign in Rohtak against alleged paper leaks, recruitment scams

Congress MP from Ganganagar (Rajastjan), Kuldeep Indora, has accused the Central Government of jeopardising the future of students and youth stating that the Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign ‘chhatro ki goonj against alleged paper leaks, recruitment scams and failures in the examination system.

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While interacting with media persons here on Thursday, he informed that the 40-day campaign will be conducted across 28 major cities and aims to amplify the concerns and demands of students and job aspirants throughout the country. A poster of the campaign was also released on the occasion.

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“Under the campaign, from June 30 onwards, student outreach campaigns, street-corner meetings and pamphlet distribution drives will be organised nationwide. Throughout July, the campaign will feature weekly programmes, campus outreach initiatives and Ambedkar Samvaad. On August 1, demonstrations will be held outside DC offices in 28 cities, while the first phase of the campaign will culminate with a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on August 9,” Indora informed.

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He appealed to students and young people to join the campaign and actively participate in the fight for their rights. He stated that this is not merely a political movement, but a struggle to safeguard the future of millions of students and youth across the country.

Indora demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan take moral responsibility besides comprehensive reforms in the examination system and implementation of a fixed annual calendar for examinations and recruitment processes.

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“Several paper leaks and examination scams have surfaced in recent years, affecting millions of students. Despite this, the government has failed to make the examination system secure and transparent. The issue extends beyond education and directly impacts youth employment, their future, and the nation’s development,” he alleged.

On the occasion, Haryana Youth Congress President Nishit Kataria said that the BJP government has consistently shattered the aspirations of young people.

“Youth across Haryana and the country are grappling with unemployment, delays in recruitment, and recurring paper leaks. The campaign will strengthen the voice of young people and hold the government accountable. Today’s youth seek fair examinations, timely recruitment, and a transparent system, and the Congress stands firmly with them in this fight,” he maintained.