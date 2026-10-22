Congress MP Varun Chaudhry terms Saini ‘dummy CM’

Congress Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry termed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini a ‘dummy CM’ and said the BJP had failed in Haryana; and it was roaring in Punjab.

The Ambala MP said, “The BJP government in Haryana has completed two years in office. The BJP had made grand promises to the public during the Assembly elections; however, the people of the state are now demanding an account of whether those promises have been fulfilled.”

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Speaking to mediapersons at Congress Bhawan in Ambala City, the Congress MP said “While the BJP has failed in Haryana, its leaders are roaring in Punjab and making false promises. According to available financial data, Haryana’s total debt stood at Rs 70,925 crore in 2014, whereas it has now reached Rs 3,91,435 crore. We fail to understand what tangible benefits the general public has received—in terms of employment, education, healthcare, farmers’ income, and basic infrastructure—commensurate with this massive increase in debt. The government should provide transparent information regarding the state’s financial health, the interest being paid on the debt and the progress made on the promises given to the public. The BJP government should also clarify how many promises have been fully met and how many remain unfulfilled.”

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The women, youth, farmers, poor families and ordinary citizens deserve clear answers regarding their rights and the facilities they are entitled to. He urged the government to move beyond mere advertisements and announcements, and instead provide a genuine account of its performance during its tenure.

The MP further criticised the government on the issues related to SIR and pending development works.

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Pawan Aggarwal, president of the District Congress Committee (Urban), and Dushyant Chauhan, president of the District Congress Committee (Rural), said the BJP had raised the hopes of every section of society through its election manifesto. Yet, today, women were still awaiting financial support, the youth seeking employment, farmers looking for fair prices for their produce, and ordinary families hoping for relief from inflation.

The BJP should focus on fulfilling the promises made to the people, rather than merely clinging to power. In a democracy, promises made during the elections represent a commitment of accountability to the public, rather than just being rhetoric for campaign speeches.

The Congress leaders said the party would continue to raise its voice on issues of public interest and persistently demand answers from the BJP government regarding every unfulfilled promise.