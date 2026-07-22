Congress office-bearers detained in Rewari, evade police in Mahendragarh

Police detained several district-level Congress leaders in Rewari on Wednesday as they attempted to leave for Delhi to participate in the party's protest.

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Police teams reached the homes of Rewari District Congress Committee (Rural) president Subhash Chhabri and District Congress Committee (Urban) president Praveen Chaudhary early this morning and prevented them from leaving for the national capital.

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The Congress leaders alleged that the action violated their constitutional rights and was aimed to prevent them from participating in a democratic protest.

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In Mahendragarh, however, district Congress president Satyavir Yadav Jhookia and other party office-bearers managed to evade the police and leave for Delhi.

"A police team reached my home last evening, but they were told that I was not at home. They also called me on my mobile phone and tried to trace my car, but I managed to go to Delhi by another car,” Jhookia claimed.