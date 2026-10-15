Congress picks Chander Mohan for Sirsa campaign, Gokul Setia, Beniwal again left out

Sirsa, October 14

The Haryana Congress’s latest appointments for its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ campaign have brought the party’s internal dynamics in Sirsa into focus. While Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan has been assigned charge of the campaign in Sirsa from October 14 to 24, all three Congress MLAs from the district Shishpal Keharwala, Gokul Setia and Bharat Singh Beniwal have been left out of the official duty list issued on October 13.

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Meanwhile, former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwarhas been given charge of Gurugram.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala said such responsibilities keep changing and are assigned to leaders on a rotation basis. He said was given the charge of Fatehabad district during the previous protest.

“This time, Chander Mohan has been given responsibility for Sirsa. We will all work together to oppose the BJP’s anti-people policies,” Keharwala said.

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However, Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia has once again not been assigned an official role. He was not given a prominent responsibility during either of the two earlier major protests in the district and had publicly expressed his displeasure over being left out. His name is also missing from the latest list. Setia has not yet publicly commented on the fresh appointments.

Earlier protests over alleged vote theft had also seen a public exchange of remarks between Setia and former minister Birender Singh, bringing differences within the district Congress unit into the open.