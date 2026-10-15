DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Congress picks Chander Mohan for Sirsa campaign, Gokul Setia, Beniwal again left out

Congress picks Chander Mohan for Sirsa campaign, Gokul Setia, Beniwal again left out

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:57 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchkula MLA Chandramohan and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja with other party leaders at a Congress event. File photo
Advertisement

Sirsa, October 14

The Haryana Congress’s latest appointments for its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ campaign have brought the party’s internal dynamics in Sirsa into focus. While Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan has been assigned charge of the campaign in Sirsa from October 14 to 24, all three Congress MLAs from the district Shishpal Keharwala, Gokul Setia and Bharat Singh Beniwal have been left out of the official duty list issued on October 13.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwarhas been given charge of Gurugram.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala said such responsibilities keep changing and are assigned to leaders on a rotation basis. He said was given the charge of Fatehabad district during the previous protest.

“This time, Chander Mohan has been given responsibility for Sirsa. We will all work together to oppose the BJP’s anti-people policies,” Keharwala said.

Advertisement

However, Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia has once again not been assigned an official role. He was not given a prominent responsibility during either of the two earlier major protests in the district and had publicly expressed his displeasure over being left out. His name is also missing from the latest list. Setia has not yet publicly commented on the fresh appointments.

Earlier protests over alleged vote theft had also seen a public exchange of remarks between Setia and former minister Birender Singh, bringing differences within the district Congress unit into the open.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts