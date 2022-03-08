Congress picks holes in Haryana govt’s claims in Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 7

The Opposition Congress picked up holes in the BJP-JJP government’s oft-repeated claims of “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas” during the debate on the Governor’s Address in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.

MLAs engage in war of words Governor's Address is a bundle of lies. The factual position on ground portrays the Khattar government in bad light. Charanjiv Rao, Cong MLA The state is making rapid progress in all fields under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Pramod Vij, BJP MLA

Congress’ Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag alleged that all sections of society, including farmers, employees, youth and women, “were at the receiving end of the lopsided policies of the state government”.

“In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP failed win on a majority of the seats. Even after forming government with the help of the JJP, the coalition government has failed to win the trust of even one section of society giving lie to its slogan of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vika’,” Sihag alleged.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress’ Assandh MLA Shamsher Gogi alleged that while the BJP claimed to have built the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, its senior functionaries did not believe in the ideals of Lord Rama.

Alleging that the law and order had gone for a toss, Congress’ Rewari MLA Charanjiv Rao alleged that murder, rape and kidnapping cases were on the rise since 2014.