Congress protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Karnal, seeks transparency in electoral process

Amid heavy rainfall, Congress workers staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk on Monday, demanding protection of voting rights, transparency in the electoral process and free and fair elections. The protest led by former minister Rao Dan Singh was organised by the District Congress Committees (Urban and Rural). The protesters burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his resignation.

Addressing the gathering, Rao Dan Singh said the protest was not about any political position, but about protecting the rights of citizens whose greatest strength in a democracy is their vote. He said the people would seek answers to the deletion of names from electoral rolls and the functioning of the electoral process.

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Referring to questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged “vote chori”, Singh said that if the allegations were false there should be a transparent response, while responsibility should be fixed if the charges were true. He maintained that the people’s vote could not be treated as the property of any political power.

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District Congress Committee (Urban) president Parag Gaba said people were demanding accountability for the protection of their voting rights. He said a vote represented a citizen’s voice, dignity and right to decide the future of the country. “Concerns related to electoral rolls and allegations of vote chori should be addressed in a transparent manner,” he demanded.

People needed the confidence that their votes were secure, he said, while demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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Rajesh Vaid, president, District Congress Committee (Rural), said the strength of democracy lay with ordinary voters, including farmers, labourers, traders or youth. He said every vote was equal and that questions regarding electoral rolls and the electoral process were ultimately linked to citizens’ rights and public trust.

Divyanshu Budhiraja, former state president of the Youth Congress, said people might have neither money nor political power, but they possessed the right to vote. He said the people deserved clear answers regarding allegations of “vote chori”.

Former MLA Sumita Singh said decisions about forming or changing governments should be made through the votes of citizens and not behind closed doors. “Protecting voting rights and public confidence in the electoral process is essential,” the former MLA added.