Congress protests in Karnal, seeks election body chief’s resignation

The Congress party on Thursday staged a protest in Karnal city, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Party workers and leaders held a dharna and marched under the “Desh Bachao-Vote Bachao-Loktantra Bachao” campaign of the INDIA alliance, accusing the Election Commission of undermining democracy.

The protest started from the PWD Rest House and headed towards Ambedkar Chowk. The Congress workers and leaders led by Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora reached near Ambedkar Chowk and the police tried to stop them from blocking the road. The protesters then sat on the road in protest. Later, the police lifted them forcibly and detained several Congress leaders. They were taken to the Civil Lines police station and later released.

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Thanesar MLA Arora said the march was aimed at saving the country’s democracy and Constitution. “We pay homage to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave every citizen the right to vote through the Constitution. Whether rich or poor, rural or urban, educated or uneducated, every Indian received this right,” he said. Arora alleged that the BJP government, in power for the past 12 years, had forgotten the meaning of democracy. “Independent institutions like the ED, the Election Commission and others are being misused to get power,” he alleged.

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Arora declared that the Congress and the INDIA alliance would continue protests across the country until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigned. He also questioned the changed process of appointing the CEC.

Former MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said the party had been forced onto streets due to repeated attempts to destroy the Constitution. “Our demand is clear to cancel the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and restore genuine democracy,” Gogi added.

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District Congress (Urban) president Parag Gaba, echoed the demand for the CEC’s resignation, asserting that free and fair elections and the sanctity of the voter’s right must be protected at all costs. He said they would protest until their demands were met.

District Congress (Rural) president Rajesh Vaid, vice president Sanjay Mehla, former MLAs Bhimsen Mehta, Bakshish Singh Virk, Rakesh Kamboj, party leaders Teji Mann, and others also present there and accused the CEC for SIR.