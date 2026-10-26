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Home / Haryana / Congress protests in Panipat, seeks CEC’s resignation

Congress protests in Panipat, seeks CEC’s resignation

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Congress workers protest in Panipat on Sunday. tribune photo
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The Congress on Sunday held protests in three Assembly constituencies of Panipat district, namely Panipat Rural, Samalkha and Israna, and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Party workers also burnt the effigy of the CEC during the demonstrations.

The protests were organised under the leadership of district Congress president for Panipat Rural, Ramesh Malik. Demonstrators demanded greater transparency in the electoral process, accountability over issues related to voter lists and measures to safeguard public trust in democratic institutions.

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Former Haryana Youth Congress president Sachin Kundu led the protest in Panipat Rural, former MLA Balbir Singh Valmiki headed the demonstration in Israna, while Congress leader Kanwar Singh Chhokar led the protest in Samalkha.

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Addressing party workers, Malik said the right to vote was the cornerstone of democracy and protecting it was the Election Commission’s responsibility. He stressed the need for transparency and accountability regarding concerns being raised over voter rolls and the election process.

Demanding the resignation of the CEC, Malik said the party would continue its democratic struggle to protect the people’s voting rights. He also announced that a large number of Congress leaders and workers from the district would participate in the party’s ‘Save Votes, Save the Nation’ mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on November 1.

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Malik appealed to party workers to join the rally in large numbers and strengthen the campaign.

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