Cong protests over damaged road in Jatwara, threatens to lock MC office

Enraged over the dilapidated roads and negligent attitude towards public amenities, the Congress on Sunday launched a campaign against the BJP’s “double-engine” government.

Congress workers, led by Kamal Diwan, district president of Sonepat Urban, staged a protest demanding the repair of the main road in the Jatwara area, behind the police lines, which has been lying in a dilapidated condition. The protesters warned that if the problem was not resolved within 10 days, the Congress would lock the Municipal Corporation office.

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The protesting Congress members raised slogans and expressed anger over the alleged negligence of the BJP-led state government as well as the Municipal Corporation (MC) administration.

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Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, Diwan said that the party trumpets the development achieved under its “double-engine” government from every platform, but in reality, development is absent on the ground. He said that the Jatwara main road behind the police lines has been in a deplorable condition for a long time.

Deep potholes on the road have become a major cause of accidents. Commuting along the road has become a nightmare for pedestrians, schoolchildren, the elderly and local shopkeepers. People are also suffering from respiratory problems due to the dust generated from the road. Despite this, MC officials and BJP leaders remain in deep slumber, he alleged.

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Diwan said that the BJP’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” had proved to be a hollow slogan. City residents were longing for basic amenities, while the government was preoccupied with releasing advertisements and making claims of development on paper, he alleged.

Issuing a warning to the BJP government and the MC administration, Kamal Diwan said that the public had become fed up with the alleged false promises and that their patience had run out. If construction work on the main road did not begin within the next 10 days, the Congress would stage an indefinite sit-in protest and lock the MC office, Diwan warned. He added that the district administration would be solely responsible for the consequences.

Deepak Chawla and Bijender Malik, block presidents; councillor Navin Kumar; Jaiveer Rathi, Rituraj, Devender Malik, Balwan and other Congress leaders and workers were present during the protest.