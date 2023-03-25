Congress protests over Rahul's disqualification

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 24

Congress leaders and workers today protested against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case in Gujarat and staged a two-hour dharna outside the Mini Secretariat.

Karnal district affairs in-charge and former MLA Lehri Singh, former MLAs Sumita Singh, Bhim Sen Mehta and Rakesh Kamboj, AICC Secretary Kamal Mann and others staged a dharna and accused the BJP government of making an attempt to suppress the voice of the opposition. “We respect the judiciary, but the BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. The Congress will contest the verdict in the higher court,” said Sumita Singh. “We are ready to get arrested for Rahul Gandhi,” said Nippy Mann, a Congress leader.