Congress protests use of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue for ads in Narnaul

The District Congress Committee, Mahendragarh, staged a protest demonstration in Narnaul on Wednesday against the use of a statue of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as an advertising site.

Addressing the protesters, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said the late Rajiv Gandhi was a great leader who had made significant contributions to the country’s development, brought about a communication revolution and strengthened democratic values.

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“Using his statue to display advertisements is inappropriate and unacceptable. The district administration must take cognisance of the matter, initiate necessary action and ensure that the dignity of the late leader’s statue is maintained,” he said.

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District Congress Committee president Satyavir Jhukia said statues of national leaders served as sources of inspiration and that it was the responsibility of the local administration to ensure that these statues and their surroundings were maintained with due dignity.

Registering its protest, the District Congress Committee demanded the removal of all advertising material around the statue and appropriate arrangements to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.