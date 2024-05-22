Congress pushed country into poverty, says CM

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 21

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of pushing the country into poverty. “The Congress has failed to eradicate poverty from the country during its 60-year regime. Instead, it has pushed the country into poverty. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government, which has taken steps to eradicate poverty,” said Saini, while addressing a well-attended ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally organised by district president Yogendera Rana in Jundla village on Tuesday.

Highlighting the achievements of the Union and the state governments, Saini urged the gathering to vote in the favour of BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar on May 25.

“India is safe under the leadership of PM Modi as this government has taken several steps in the past 10 years to strengthen the country at all fronts. The stature of the country has grown globally.It has emerged as the world’s most popular country,” said Saini.

Urging the people to elect Manohar Lal Khattar for strengthening the hands of Modi, he said, “The third tenure of Modi ji will be important as the country will witness major development.”

He alleged that the Congress was playing vote politics and said it had looted the country and pushed it towards poverty. “The Congress always cares for its vote bank, not for the country,” said Saini.

