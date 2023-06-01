Congress questions Centre’s silence on wrestlers’ protest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Congress today questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office here, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh said it was unfortunate and shameful that the wrestlers had thought of immersing their medals in the Ganga.

They said the government’s slogan of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” had proved to be hollow and it was clear that the government was not ready to stand with women athletes who had brought laurels to the country.

“The medals are very dear to them. They signify the sacrifices which they made to win these. Immersing medals for an athlete is like losing life itself,” Hooda said.

“I want to ask the PM and the government why no appeal was made to the wrestlers to dissuade them from immersing the medals? Why didn’t the PM or the sports minister make an appeal? They didn’t even say that a fair probe would be conducted. What message does this send out?” Hooda asked.

“The way in which our daughters were manhandled was unfortunate. Don't test the patience of people,” the Congress MP said.

Vijender Singh said if the issues raised by the women wrestlers were not addressed, people would not encourage their daughters to opt for sports.

