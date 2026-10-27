DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Congress questions Karnal DFSC’s transfer after raid at BJP leader’s mill

Congress questions Karnal DFSC’s transfer after raid at BJP leader’s mill

Attempt to malign trading community, claim millers

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress Youth District president Rajat Lather interacts with mediapersons in Karnal on Monday.
Advertisement

A political controversy has erupted in Karnal following the transfer of District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar reportedly after a raid at a rice mill owned by a BJP leader, with the Congress questioning the timing of the transfer, and millers and traders rejecting allegations of wrongdoing.

No role in transfer

“I had delivered around 68% of custom-milled rice (CMR) to the FCI. Due to space shortage at the FCI godown, I am among 138 millers of the district who could not deliver the rice. We had approached every platform, including CM and other senior officials, but the FCI did not take the pending rice. I have no role in the transfer of the DFSC. It was a routine process.” —Nishant Rana, BJP leader

Rajat Lather, president of the District Youth Congress, alleged that the transfer of the DFSC who had inspected a mill at Uncha Samana owned by BJP leader Nishant Rana raised serious concerns about political interference. He demanded an inquiry surrounding the raid and the subsequent transfer.

Advertisement

He alleged that a cheque worth around Rs 5.38 crore had been given to the DFSC during the raid, and questioned why the cheque was issued and subsequently returned.

Advertisement

Lather said he would submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking an investigation into the matter, verification of the relevant financial records and action against anyone found guilty. He also urged Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take cognisance of the issue.

Meanwhile, millers and traders have opposed the Congress leader’s attempt to malign the trading community. They defended the action that led to the official’s transfer, claiming that the inspection had been conducted in an inappropriate manner.

Advertisement

The traders questioned the late-night inspection, saying that checking a mill at around 1 am was not right. They said traders were taxpayers and employment providers, and should not be treated like criminals.

Saurabh Gupta, president, Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said they had lodged a complaint with senior officials, the minister concerned and the Speaker. They claimed that the transfer followed their complaint after senior authorities were informed about procedural lapses during the inspection.

Naresh Bansal, Chairman of the District Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, criticised the Congress for raising the issue weeks after the incident, and accusing the Opposition of politicising the matter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts