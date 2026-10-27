Congress questions Karnal DFSC’s transfer after raid at BJP leader’s mill

A political controversy has erupted in Karnal following the transfer of District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar reportedly after a raid at a rice mill owned by a BJP leader, with the Congress questioning the timing of the transfer, and millers and traders rejecting allegations of wrongdoing.

No role in transfer “I had delivered around 68% of custom-milled rice (CMR) to the FCI. Due to space shortage at the FCI godown, I am among 138 millers of the district who could not deliver the rice. We had approached every platform, including CM and other senior officials, but the FCI did not take the pending rice. I have no role in the transfer of the DFSC. It was a routine process.” —Nishant Rana, BJP leader

Rajat Lather, president of the District Youth Congress, alleged that the transfer of the DFSC who had inspected a mill at Uncha Samana owned by BJP leader Nishant Rana raised serious concerns about political interference. He demanded an inquiry surrounding the raid and the subsequent transfer.

Advertisement

He alleged that a cheque worth around Rs 5.38 crore had been given to the DFSC during the raid, and questioned why the cheque was issued and subsequently returned.

Advertisement

Lather said he would submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking an investigation into the matter, verification of the relevant financial records and action against anyone found guilty. He also urged Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take cognisance of the issue.

Meanwhile, millers and traders have opposed the Congress leader’s attempt to malign the trading community. They defended the action that led to the official’s transfer, claiming that the inspection had been conducted in an inappropriate manner.

Advertisement

The traders questioned the late-night inspection, saying that checking a mill at around 1 am was not right. They said traders were taxpayers and employment providers, and should not be treated like criminals.

Saurabh Gupta, president, Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said they had lodged a complaint with senior officials, the minister concerned and the Speaker. They claimed that the transfer followed their complaint after senior authorities were informed about procedural lapses during the inspection.

Naresh Bansal, Chairman of the District Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, criticised the Congress for raising the issue weeks after the incident, and accusing the Opposition of politicising the matter.