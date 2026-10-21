Congress raises broken poll promises as BJP govt hits two-year milestone

Congress leaders on Wednesday launched a coordinated attack on the BJP government in Haryana as it completed two years of its third consecutive term, alleging that several key election promises remained unfulfilled and demanding a white paper detailing their implementation, expenditure, beneficiaries and deadlines.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, state party president Rao Narender Singh, Congress general secretary Kumari Selja and former Gurugram MP Raj Babbar accused the government of poor governance, unemployment, deteriorating law and order and neglect of public welfare.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Deepender alleged that the BJP had derailed Haryana’s development and failed to deliver on promises made to women, farmers, youth and employees. He cited the promised monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 to women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, old-age pension of Rs 6,000, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free medical treatment worth Rs 10 lakh per family under the Chirayu Ayushman Yojana.

Advertisement

In Sirsa, Rao Narender Singh demanded a promise-wise account of the two-year tenure, seeking details of the proposed two lakh permanent government jobs, five lakh employment opportunities, five lakh houses for urban and rural families, apprenticeship programmes and skill training.

He also sought crop procurement and payment details, updates on industrial cities and infrastructure projects, and information on the promised scooters for college-going girls and employment guarantees for Agniveers from Haryana. Raising concerns over extortion threats and firing incidents involving traders, he called for stronger law and order and transparent investigations into alleged irregularities in municipal bodies, paddy procurement, MGNREGA and illegal mining.

Advertisement

Selja separately sought a comprehensive status report on welfare schemes, including scholarships for SC and OBC students, social pensions, sports nurseries and loan guarantees for OBC entrepreneurs. She also questioned progress on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, rapid rail routes and the proposed Aravalli Jungle Safari Park.

In Gurugram, Raj Babbar accused the BJP of neglecting basic civic amenities despite the city generating substantial revenue. He cited garbage accumulation, overflowing sewers, waterlogging, inadequate healthcare and education facilities, and lack of employment opportunities.