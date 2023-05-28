Congress ready for bypoll, says Gujjar

Ambala, May 27
After the Ambala Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the demise of MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Congress leaders today said the party was ready for the bypoll and Kumari Selja was a strong candidate for the election.
Speaking to mediapersons here in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) working president Ram Kishan Gujjar said: “The Congress is ready for the byelection and Kumari Selja is a strong candidate. She has represented the constituency and has always raised the voice of the people of Ambala. Soon, worker meetings will be held and the Congress will win the election.”
In the last Lok Sabha elections, Kataria had defeated Selja by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes.
“The people of Haryana have made up their mind and they will teach a good lesson to the BJP and JJP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year. Unemployment will be a major issue in the election. Government jobs are lying vacant and still recruitments are not being done accordingly. People are forced to sell their land and other properties in order to go abroad in search of jobs. All sections of society are disappointed due to the wrong policies of the BJP government and the CM is facing the anger of people during his Jan Samvad programmes,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott
Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...