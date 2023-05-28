Congress ready for bypoll, says Gujjar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 27

After the Ambala Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the demise of MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Congress leaders today said the party was ready for the bypoll and Kumari Selja was a strong candidate for the election.

Speaking to mediapersons here in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) working president Ram Kishan Gujjar said: “The Congress is ready for the byelection and Kumari Selja is a strong candidate. She has represented the constituency and has always raised the voice of the people of Ambala. Soon, worker meetings will be held and the Congress will win the election.”

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Kataria had defeated Selja by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes.

“The people of Haryana have made up their mind and they will teach a good lesson to the BJP and JJP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections next year. Unemployment will be a major issue in the election. Government jobs are lying vacant and still recruitments are not being done accordingly. People are forced to sell their land and other properties in order to go abroad in search of jobs. All sections of society are disappointed due to the wrong policies of the BJP government and the CM is facing the anger of people during his Jan Samvad programmes,” he added.