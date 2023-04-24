Congress ready for poll, says ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 23

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said though the Assembly elections are still away, the Congress is fully prepared for the polls and sure of their resounding win.

Addressing a conference here today, Hooda said that Congress will defeat the BJP-JJP because the people of Haryana have made up their mind to vote the BJP-JJP alliance out and form the Congress government.

The former CM visited the grain market in Hisar and also supported the ongoing dharna objecting the shifting of the Doordarshan Kendra to Chandigarh from Hisar

Hooda said, "I have visited many grain markets and it is clear that the claims made by the government for payment within 72 hours, MSP to farmers and compensation for damages are false. Mustard farmers had to sell their crop at Rs 500-1000 per quintal below the MSP. Why didn't the government compensate their losses," he questioned. He added that it is unfair for the government to impose value cut in the name of luster loss

He termed the BJP-JJP government as a failure on every front. He said the present government has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, crime, drugs, corruption and taking loans.