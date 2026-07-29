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Home / Haryana / 'Congress rejected by people, now trying to incite unrest': Haryana Minister Anil Vij

'Congress rejected by people, now trying to incite unrest': Haryana Minister Anil Vij

He added that they carry a can of petrol and wherever they see a small spark, they pour fuel to ignite it into a bigger fire so that country remains disturbed

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:07 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij at a hospital, inquires about Shashipal Mehta on Wednesday. Tribune photo 
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Launching a sharp attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, Haryana Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was trying to create unrest in the country after being rejected by the people.

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While interacting with the media, he said that Congress had suffered a massive political decline. Referring to the Gandhi family, he said, “It is a family whose grandfather, grandmother and father all served as Prime Minister and lived in the Prime Minister’s residence. Today, the son is lying outside the gates of the same residence. This shows how far the Congress has fallen. The people have completely rejected them,” he added.

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Vij was at a private hospital to inquire about the health of former Industry Minister Shashipal Mehta, who is undergoing treatment for an illness.

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He inquired about Mehta’s health and prayed for his speedy recovery and long life.

Vij alleged that Congress was now trying to fuel disturbances across the country.

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“They are carrying a can of petrol. Wherever they see even a small spark, they pour fuel on it to ignite a bigger fire so that the entire country remains disturbed,” he said.

When asked about the remarks of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s recent “Generation Gutter” remarks for Gen Z protesters, Vij refused to comment but said that there should be a decorum in any protest.

Praising the PM, Vij said Modi had shown sensitivity towards the concerns of young people.

“Our PM is a democratic leader who respects public sentiment. There have been many protests in the country in the past when lathicharges and firing took place, but governments never responded. For the first time, a PM understood the concerns of children and accepted many of their demands. Even till midnight, he tried to communicate with the people through social media,” he said.

Describing Mehta as his companion for the last 50 years, Vij recalled his contribution to Haryana’s industrial development during the tenure of former CM Bansi Lal.

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