DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Congress replaces Haryana’s Ajay Singh as OBC head ahead of Bihar election

Congress replaces Haryana’s Ajay Singh as OBC head ahead of Bihar election

Dr Anil Jaihind Kumar Yadav, a social activist from Bihar, will lead the party’s efforts to engage with backward class communities in the state ahead of the upcoming 243-seat Bihar Assembly election
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:09 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Captain Ajay Singh Yadav. File photo
Advertisement

The Congress has appointed Dr Anil Jaihind Kumar Yadav as the chairman of its OBC wing, replacing Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, a veteran party leader from Haryana. Dr Yadav, a social activist from Bihar, will lead the party’s efforts to engage with backward class communities in the state ahead of the upcoming 243-seat Bihar Assembly election. The Congress has been focusing on winning over backward class voters, traditionally a stronghold of Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD. To further this goal, the party recently appointed Rajesh Kumar as its state chief, aiming to attract Dalit voters.

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Dr Yadav’s predecessor, is a senior Congress leader from south Haryana, having served six terms as MLA from Rewari and held key cabinet positions, including finance and power minister, in previous Congress governments in Haryana. However, Singh has been critical of the party leadership, especially after the recent assembly elections in Haryana, where his son Chiranjeev Rao lost his seat. Last year, Singh resigned from the party, citing “shabby treatment” by the leadership and alleged mismanagement during the polls, but later rejoined, stating he’s a “Congressman by birth” and will remain so “till his last breath”.

Singh had previously stated that the grand old party needs to reflect on its poor performance in southern Haryana, particularly in areas like Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh, and Faridabad, where it secured only one seat compared to the BJP’s 10 seats.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper