Congress seeks JPC probe in Adani group's biz affairs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 10

Congress workers here on Friday staged a district-level dharna, demanding probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the Adani group’s financial affairs.

They staged the dharna outside the LIC office and raised slogans against the government.

Former Speaker of the Haryana Assembly Kuldeep Sharma, former MLA Lehari Singh, MLA Sumita Singh, Bhim Sen Mehta, Kamal Mann, former chairperson of the Haryana Minority Commission Trilochan Singh and others accused the Union government of running away from getting the financial affairs of the group probed. “We do not have any trust in government agencies, so a JPC should be formed to probe the issue,” they demanded. The Congress leaders also accused the Union government of misusing the ED and the CBI to suppress the voice of the Opposition.