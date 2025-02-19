Congress sets up war-room in Rohtak, tells MC nominees to be active on social media

An orientation session of the Congress nominees for the posts of Rohtak Mayor and municipal councillors was organised today.

Chairing the meeting, local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra exhorted the party candidates to raise the real issues of Rohtak and maintain their dignity.

BJP, Cong placate rebels The BJP as well as the Congress are trying to placate the rebel candidates who have filed their nomination papers after being denied the tickets by their respective parties. Both parties hope that the rebel candidates would not only withdraw their nomination papers, but also support the nominees of their parties in their respective wards.

“Contest the election with a spirit of brotherhood and resolve of development. Focus on the real issues and expose the propaganda of the BJP leaders, but while maintaining grace and dignity,” Batra told the Congressmen.

Advertisement

He remarked that the condition of Rohtak under the successive tenures of the BJP regime was pitiable, adding that the party candidates just had to present the true picture before the residents.

“You should tell the people to be cautious of the misleading claims of the BJP leadership and contest the election unitedly. The Congress candidates from different wards should also help the party nominees in the other wards to ensure an emphatic victory in these elections,” the MLA asserted.

Advertisement

Congress’ mayoral candidate Surajmal Kiloi promised that he would make all-out efforts to ensure all-round development of Rohtak on being given a chance to serve the city.

“The people have seen the functioning of the BJP regime. They have made rounds of Municipal Corporation without their concerns getting addressed and nobody willing to redress their grievances. Now the residents of Rohtak have a chance to choose their own government which can serve them,” he maintained.

Former District Bar Association president and local Congress leader Lokender Singh Phogat, aka Jojo, asked all candidates of the party to increase their activity on social media in order to reach out to the maximum number of residents.

“Being active on social media will increase your reach and effectiveness. Share the party’s ideology and manifesto, but be careful about your words,” he stated.

Congress convener for Rohtak Municipal Corporation elections Balraj Balle said a war room was being set up through which all candidates would remain connected.