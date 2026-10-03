Congress Seva Dal holds state-level satyagraha

The Congress Seva Dal organised a state-level Satyagraha at the Haryana Shaheed Smarak in the city on Friday, on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri to protest alleged “vote theft” and electoral irregularities, and to raise voice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala attended the programme as the chief guest. Addressing a gathering, he said Congress workers had gathered at the Shaheed Smarak to raise concerns over irregularities in the electoral process.

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Surjewala alleged that questions were being raised over voter-list changes and the functioning of the Election Commission. He also alleged the involvement of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the purported irregularities. “Today’s Satyagraha is a Satyagraha to protect the vote and democracy,” he said. Congress Seva Dal state president Poonam Chauhan said Satyagraha had historically represented a means of raising one’s voice against injustice and said the organisation was using the same approach to highlight its concerns over the electoral process. Mahila Congress Seva Dal state president Sunita Sharma stressed the importance of women’s participation in strengthening democracy and said every vote should be protected.