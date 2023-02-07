Congress sharpens attack on govt over Adani issue, holds protests

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 6

Congress activists led by senior leader Ashok Arora and Ladwa MLA Mewa Singh today held demonstrations in front of SBI Bank and LIC office in Kurukshetra.

The Congressmen raised slogans and accused the BJP government for forcing the public institutions to invest in the Adani group and risk public money.

Ashok Arora said, “The BJP government is selling national assets and the country’s economy is being controlled by a few corporate houses. The government is ignoring people who have deposited money in the SBI and invested in LIC. Even the opposition parties are not being allowed to discuss the issue in Parliament. The government is trying to murder democracy which is unacceptable.”

Mewa Singh said, “The BJP government is trying to protect the Adani group and is running away from a fair inquiry. There should be an inquiry in this matter from a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court.”

In Ambala, Congressmen led by Radaur MLA Bishan Lal Saini staged demonstrations. Saini said, “The BJP government is trying to hide a big scam but the Congress will not let the BJP succeed. We will not let the BJP sell national assets to Adani and Ambani. The Modi government forced the public institutions to invest in Adani group and the government has risked public money to help the corporate houses.”

Haryana Pradesh Congress committee delegate Devender Verma said, “Instead of protecting the interests of people of this country, the government has been protecting the corporate houses. The Congress will continue to protest against the wrong policies of the BJP government.”

Demands JPC probe