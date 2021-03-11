Rajya Sabha polls: Congress shifts Haryana MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent horse trading

Chandigarh, June 2
In the wake of forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls on two seats in Haryana, Congress party is shifting its MLAs to Raipur in Chhattisgarh to prevent horse trading.
Congress requires 31 MLAs for a lone seat the party is contesting in the state and they have these many numbers, hence the shift of even a single lawmaker could cost party severely.
The MLAs take a chartered flight from Delhi Airport.
Earlier, they had assembled at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence in Delhi.
AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken has been fielded by the Congress party from Haryana.
