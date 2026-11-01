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Home / Haryana / 'Congress should have apologised instead of protest': Nitin Nabin targets Rahul Gandhi over 1984 Sikh riots

'Congress should have apologised instead of protest': Nitin Nabin targets Rahul Gandhi over 1984 Sikh riots

BJP national president leads 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:36 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin addresses a pad yatra in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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The BJP on Sunday organised a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) padyatra in Rohtak, led by party national president Nitin Nabin.

The march commenced from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Institute and culminated at Bapu Park, located outside the residence of former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

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Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary also joined the padyatra, while BJP’s Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani and state president Dr Archana Gupta were among those present on the occasion.

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While addressing the gathering, Nabin launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and slammed the Congress-led INDIA block for organising a rally in Delhi on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should have apologised for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots instead of taking part in protest in Delhi,” he added.

The BJP president also accused the Congress of blaming constitutional institutions after failing to secure a public mandate. “In a democracy, it is the people who cast their votes and give a mandate to govern. You failed to secure that mandate. Instead of accepting the people's verdict, you are now driven by frustration and desperation, choosing to blame constitutional institutions,” he added.

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Nabin alleged that the Congress wanted democracy to function according to the wishes of the Gandhi family, while asserting that the Constitution should remain the guiding framework of governance.

BJP national president defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that the party was ready to provide an account of the deletions of nearly 13 crore names from voter lists.

“We are ready to give an account of the 13 crore deleted names. Around 2.5 crore people are dead and nearly six crore have shifted elsewhere. Similarly, 3 crore are the infiltrators. Why, then, are you (Rahul) advocating for the inclusion of deceased voters and infiltrators? What is your intention?” Nabin added.

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