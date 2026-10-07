Congress stages protest against corruption outside Karnal MC office

The District Congress Committee (Urban) and Youth Congress on Tuesday staged a protest against alleged corruption and hardships being faced by the public in the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC). The protest was held under the leadership of District Congress Urban president Parag Gaba and Youth Congress district president Rajat Lather.

Congress workers gathered outside the KMC office and symbolically expressed their opposition to corruption by showering “dummy currency” notes of Rs 500. They also burnt an effigy of corruption. The protesting workers and leaders tried to enter the KMC premises, the police stopped them at the gate. A brief scuffle took place between the police and Congress workers. Party workers and leaders raised slogans against the KMC authorities and demanded relief for the public along with transparency and accountability in its functioning.

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Gaba said continuous complaints of corruption in the KMC had been coming to light, and common people were being forced to run from pillar to post for their legitimate work. He stressed that the responsibility of the opposition was not merely to raise questions but also to stand firmly with the people as their voice.

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He alleged that the people were being unnecessarily harassed in property ID-related matters. Under the normal process, property ID cases should be approved or rejected within a stipulated time, but files were pending for two to two-and-a-half months.

“It is unfortunate that a person who has built a house or purchased land with hard-earned money has to keep visiting offices for months just to get papers related to his own property. Understanding public’s difficulties and resolving them in time is the administration’s responsibility,” he said.

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Referring to recent bribery cases, Gaba said after the arrest of a KMC employee allegedly for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe on the pretext of correction in property ID had raised serious questions on the system. He demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter and action against the guilty.

Lather said complaints regarding corruption and property IDs in the KMC kept pouring in. He recalled that the BJP had given slogans of zero tolerance against corruption and a corruption-free India, yet the public in Karnal continued to face corruption.

He also alleged that the complaints of the commission had also surfaced in development works undertaken by the KMC. He said every development work carried out with the public’s tax money must be accounted for before the people.