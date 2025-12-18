Congress stages protest over National Herald case at BJP’s Panchkula office

The Haryana Congress staged a protest outside the BJP’s state office, “Panchkamal”, in Panchkula on Wednesday following the Delhi court’s rejection of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action in the National Herald case.

Congress MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, senior leaders, and workers marched from the Gymkhana Club to the BJP office, where they staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the Central Government.

Thousands of leaders and workers, led by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, took to the streets. The protesters accused the Central Government of misusing agencies and termed the action as political vendetta.

On the occasion, Hooda said, “The court has declared the ED’s action illegal, making it clear that the Central Government is misusing agencies to target opposition leaders. False cases have been filed against Congress leaders due to political malice, but now truth has prevailed in court. The case against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is politically motivated, and this has now been exposed,” Hooda said.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh said, “The Congress workers have protested outside the BJP offices across the country today. The presence of thousands of workers shows the immense public anger against the BJP’s illegal and unconstitutional activities and false actions.”

During the protest, a heavy police force was deployed outside the BJP office “Panchkamal”. Barricades were erected in front of the gate of the office. Several Congress workers climbed onto barricades and raised slogans to register their protest. This protest was part of a nationwide call by the Congress, which termed the court’s decision in the National Herald case as a moral and legal victory.