Congress starts digital membership in Haryana

Chandigarh, February 3
With the aim of acquiring maximum members in Haryana by March 31 this year, the Congress has decided to start digital membership. Enrollees are being trained on how to use the app before enrolling for digital membership at booth level.
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said a training camp would be organised at the PWD rest house, Panchkula, today for the digital membership drive. —
