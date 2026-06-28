Following the call of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, a state-level organisational meeting was held at the District Congress Committee (Rural) office in Transport Nagar to prepare for the upcoming “Chhatron ki Goonj (Students’ Voice)” mega campaign, scheduled to be held on August 9 at Ramlila Ground in Delhi.

Advertisement

The meeting was chaired by Jitender Baghel, Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), and co-incharge of the state. It was organised by Ramesh Malik, district president (Panipat Rural). Office-bearers of various frontal organisations, departments and cells of the Haryana Congress participated in the meeting.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Baghel said that “Chhatron ki Goonj” is not merely a programme, but a public campaign to raise the voice of students and youth at the national level.

Advertisement

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised critical issues before the country, including the challenges in the education system, paper leaks, irregularities in competitive examinations, rising youth unemployment and other serious concerns related to education and employment,” he added.

Baghel emphasised that it is now the responsibility of the Congress organisation to take these issues to every village and city.

Advertisement

He appealed to all office-bearers to establish extensive outreach with students, youth, their parents and members of every section of society in their respective areas to ensure maximum public participation.

Baghel further said that massive participation in the “Students’ Voice” programme at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground on August 9 would help make it a historic event and a symbol of the organisation’s strength.

The campaign’s comprehensive action plan, public outreach strategy, social media strategy, student engagement, organisational coordination and the execution of district-level programmes were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Baljeet Singh, district president (Panipat Urban); Sachin Kundu; Deepak Khatka, organisational secretary; Monika Doomra, state media incharge; Poonam Chauhan of Seva Dal; Gaurav Tushir, Haryana incharge of the Students’ Voice campaign; Rajat Tomar of NSUI; along with numerous office-bearers and workers from various frontal organisations, departments and cells across Haryana, were also present at the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, all office-bearers pledged to take Rahul Gandhi’s ideas and the voice of youth rights to every section of society, transform the campaign into a statewide mass movement, and ensure maximum participation of young people and students in the August 9 event at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground.