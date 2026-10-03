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Home / Haryana / Congress takes out prabhat pheri

Congress takes out prabhat pheri

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Varun Chaudhry with party leaders during a prabhat pheri in Ambala on Friday.
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The District Congress Committee Ambala (Urban) organised a prabhat pheri to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Ambala City on Friday. The prabhat pheri started from Herbal Park and concluded at Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Old Civil Hospital premises.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry said, “Mahatma Gandhi turned the country’s freedom struggle into a mass movement by making truth and non-violence his biggest weapons. His life teaches us that even the biggest changes can be brought about without violence and hatred. Today, the country needs to strengthen Gandhi’s ideas, mutual brotherhood, social harmony and democratic values. We should follow the path shown by him and resolve to build a peaceful society.”

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District Congress Committee Ambala (Urban) president Pawan Aggarwal said, “Mahatma Gandhi is not just a person, but an ideology of truth, non-violence, sacrifice and humanity, which will continue to guide the entire world for centuries. He taught us that the real power to bring the change in society lies in the unity and peaceful struggle of the people. The Prabhat Pheri taken out on Gandhi Jayanti is a symbol of our commitment towards his ideas. It will continue to struggle to protect brotherhood, social justice, and democratic values.” Congress leaders Rohit Jain, Vinod Dhiman and Mithun Verma were among others present on the occasion.

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