Congress takes out protest march in Rewari, demands court-monitored probe into IPS officer’s suicide case

The Congress workers, led by former MLA and AICC secretary Chiranjeev Rao, on Monday took out a protest march in the city demanding high court-monitored inquiry into the suicide case of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The protest was also joined by representatives of social organisations, and people belonging to Schedule Castes (SCs).

The protest started from Rajiv Chowk and culminated at the mini secretariat, where a memorandum addressed to the President of India was submitted to the Rewari Deputy Commissioner. The protesters were raising slogans such as “Justice for Y Puran Kumar” and “Stop atrocities on Dalits.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeev Rao said the recent shocking incidents against SCs are not only a matter of concern for the state but for the entire nation. “On one hand, this case has shaken the administrative system; on the other, the incident of a shoe being thrown at the Chief Justice of India inside the courtroom reflects the deteriorating state of democracy and the justice system in the country,” he added.

Rao maintained that if the Chief Justice of India is not safe inside the courtroom, and a senior IPS officer is forced to take his own life due to pressure, harassment and caste-based discrimination, it is a dangerous sign for Indian democracy.

He demanded that the case be investigated under the supervision of the high court, the family’s demands be fully respected, and that immediate steps be taken to stop atrocities against Dalits.

District Congress Committee (Urban) president Praveen Chaudhary, Rural unit president Subhash Chhawni, District Mahila Congress president Seema Dhamija, SC Cell president Ramesh Thekedar, Bharat Singh Bawal, Charan Singh (former Sarpanch), and Ishwar Mahalawat were among those present on the occasion.