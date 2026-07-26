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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Congress takes out victory procession

Haryana: Congress takes out victory procession

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:42 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Congress workers led by AICC national secretary Chiranjeev Rao take out a victory procession in Rewari on Saturday. Tribune photo
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Following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Congress organised a victory March in Rewari on Saturday under the leadership of AICC national secretary and former MLA Chiranjeev Rao.

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Describing the minister’s resignation as a victory of students’ struggle, truth and democracy, Rao and party workers lit candles and paid tributes to students who have lost their lives amid the stress and hardships associated with the NEET paper leak.

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Addressing the gathering, Rao said Pradhan’s resignation was a victory of millions of students. “This is only the beginning; the struggle will continue until the anti-youth, anti-farmer and anti-people BJP government is removed from power,” he said.

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Alleging that the BJP government had created an atmosphere of chaos in the country, he said the education system had been weakened and repeated paper leaks had jeopardised the future of millions of young people, while the government tried to suppress the voice of students.

“However, due to the peaceful movement of students and the constant support extended by the Congress, the government was forced to bow before public pressure,” he remarked.

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“The Congress will continue its fight for the rights of students and youth, employment opportunities, transparent recruitment processes and a stronger education system,” he further added.

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