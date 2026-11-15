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Home / Haryana / Congress takes ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign to Rohtak

Congress takes ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign to Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra speaks during the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ chaupal in Rohtak.
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Local Congress MLA, Bharat Bhushan Batra, while raising concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ‘irregularities’ in the electoral process and the deletion of voters’ names, asserted that safeguarding every eligible citizen’s right to vote is essential for protecting democracy.

Addressing the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Chaupal campaign organised here last evening, Batra said if democracy was facing challenges, it was important to understand the reasons behind them and ensure that past mistakes were not repeated.

Questioning the implementation of the SIR exercise, Batra said its stated objective was to correct and update electoral rolls, but the real concern was what was happening on the ground. Referring to reports and allegations concerning the deletion of a large number of voter names in West Bengal and controversies surrounding electoral rolls in Bihar, he said that no eligible citizen should be deprived of the right to vote.

“Deletion of the name of even one eligible voter amounts to depriving that person of the Fundamental Right,” Batra said, stressing the need for transparency in the revision of electoral rolls.

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He also raised questions about Form 6, which was used for the inclusion of names in electoral rolls and called for a transparent mechanism to ensure that new voters were registered and all eligible citizens retained their voting rights.

Congress MP from Sonepat Satpal Brahmachari also questioned the Election Commission’s functioning and the transparency of the electoral process. He referred to the narrow victory margins in several Haryana constituencies and cited alleged irregularities in voter registration in the Rai Assembly constituency of Sonepat.

Congress urban president Kuldeep KD, rural president Balwan Ranga, block president Kapil Khanna, Sunil Balli and other party leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

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