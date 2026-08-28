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Home / Haryana / Congress targets BJP, holds ‘Shav Yatra’ in Karnal

Congress targets BJP, holds ‘Shav Yatra’ in Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:15 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Congress workers protest in Karnal on Thursday.
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Congress workers and leaders on Thursday staged a protest march in the city while carrying out a symbolic ‘shav yatra’ (funeral procession) on development issues. They burnt the effigy symbolising stalled development works, accusing the BJP government and local representatives of failing to deliver on their promises.

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The protest was led by Karnal Urban Congress district president Parag Gaba, along with former Haryana Youth Congress state president Divyanshu Budhiraja and Youth Congress district president Rajat Lather. A large number of party workers participated in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

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As part of the protest, Congress workers wore masks depicting the faces of MLA Jagmohan Anand and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Congress leaders highlighted that due to lack of political will and effective steps on issues concerning the city.

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Addressing the protesters, Parag Gaba said the Congress has held protest to draw attention to the condition of development works in Karnal city. He alleged that several basic civic issues remained unresolved despite repeated assurances by the BJP leadership. “The project of elevated flyover is hanging in fire due to which residents, traders have to face a lot of difficulties,” he added.

Gaba said the people of Karnal had given the BJP repeated opportunities and elected representatives, but the city was still waiting for visible improvement even after having a tag of two-time CM city and Smart City.

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Budhiraja, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Karnal against Manohar Lal Khattar, also targeted the BJP government over development issues. He said the protest was aimed at reminding the government of the promises made to the people.

He questioned why, despite having a former Chief Minister and a Union minister representing Karnal, the city continued to face development-related problems.

Budhiraja said the Congress would continue to raise issues affecting residents and would hold the government accountable for its promises. He alleged that the BJP had sought votes in the name of development but had failed to deliver the level of development expected by the people of Karnal.

Lather said young people and residents were raising questions about employment, infrastructure and civic amenities. He said the Congress would take the issues to the ground and continue organising protests if the government failed to address them.

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