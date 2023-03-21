Congress targets govt on dip in Capex, JJP raises PPP anomalies

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 20

Congress MLAs targeted the state government over a dip in the capital expenditure (Capex) as JJP MLAs, who are in coalition with the BJP, raised anomalies in the Parivar Pehchaan Patra (PPP) data and voiced their concern over e-tendering in panchayats.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Capital Expenditure was proposed as Rs 22,343.56 crore for 2022-23, but for 2023-24, it had been just Rs 18,460.24 crore.

The Opposition MLAs also raised the issue of rising debt, which was expected to reach Rs 2.86 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Corruption in e-tendering highlighted JJP MLA Ishwar Singh said the PPP had a number of deficiencies and people had to rely on Common Service Centres which upload wrong data. Independent MLA Randhir Singh Gollan, who supports the BJP, said people had been making rounds of offices for correcting the PPP data.

Another JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag said it was important to see whether the government was able to spend Rs 1.76 lakh crore promised last year. “Otherwise, you could extend it to Rs 2 lakh crore, but there is no point if you don’t spend it.” To highlight corruption in e-tendering, he cited a work of Rs 1 crore, which was, however, revised to Rs 4 crore, and an FIR was registered too.

Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed today questioned the allocation of just Rs 300 crore for hospitals and dispensaries on capital account. He said there were concerns that the state could fall into a debt trap as the loan was being taken to pay off debt. He said the truthfulness of the Budget was under doubt as neither Mewat Feeder Canal nor dental college promises made in previous budgets for Nuh was fulfilled.

“This Budget has announced safari park in Aravallis, but we need roads, water for drinking and irrigation, teachers and doctors and law and order,” he added.

Lambasting the Budget, former minister Kiran Choudhry said there was nothing about the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission for deciding the minimum support price (MSP) nor was there anything for the old pension scheme (OPS), micro, small and medium enterprises, poor and labourers. Describing it as a ‘Rahukaal’ budget, she complained that the figures given in the Budget were not matching with the RBI data.

She added that the PPP and property IDs had destroyed people. Another former minister Geeta Bhuukal alleged that the government couldn’t provide jobs, had closed down schools and made the state number 1 in crime and unemployment.

Earlier on Friday, Congress chief whip BB Batra, while addressing the CM, said. “You have drowned the state in debt. The government neither has a vision nor a heart. You allocated Rs 1.77 lakh crore for 2022-23. But you failed to spend Rs 12,000 crore. What kind of governance is this?”

On the law and order issue, MLA Varun Chaudhary has pointed out that CM Manohar Lal Khattar had himself told in the Budget speech that after the launch of the Haryana 112 project in July 2021, more than 86 lakh calls had been received, implying 14,333 calls per day. “It is proof of poor law and order condition in the state,” said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, two bills were passed in the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session today, including the Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2023.