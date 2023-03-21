 Congress targets govt on dip in Capex, JJP raises PPP anomalies : The Tribune India

Congress targets govt on dip in Capex, JJP raises PPP anomalies

Corruption in e-tendering highlighted

Congress targets govt on dip in Capex, JJP raises PPP anomalies


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 20

Congress MLAs targeted the state government over a dip in the capital expenditure (Capex) as JJP MLAs, who are in coalition with the BJP, raised anomalies in the Parivar Pehchaan Patra (PPP) data and voiced their concern over e-tendering in panchayats.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Capital Expenditure was proposed as Rs 22,343.56 crore for 2022-23, but for 2023-24, it had been just Rs 18,460.24 crore.

The Opposition MLAs also raised the issue of rising debt, which was expected to reach Rs 2.86 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Corruption in e-tendering highlighted

  • JJP MLA Ishwar Singh said the PPP had a number of deficiencies and people had to rely on Common Service Centres which upload wrong data. Independent MLA Randhir Singh Gollan, who supports the BJP, said people had been making rounds of offices for correcting the PPP data.
  • Another JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag said it was important to see whether the government was able to spend Rs 1.76 lakh crore promised last year. “Otherwise, you could extend it to Rs 2 lakh crore, but there is no point if you don’t spend it.” To highlight corruption in e-tendering, he cited a work of Rs 1 crore, which was, however, revised to Rs 4 crore, and an FIR was registered too.

Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed today questioned the allocation of just Rs 300 crore for hospitals and dispensaries on capital account. He said there were concerns that the state could fall into a debt trap as the loan was being taken to pay off debt. He said the truthfulness of the Budget was under doubt as neither Mewat Feeder Canal nor dental college promises made in previous budgets for Nuh was fulfilled.

“This Budget has announced safari park in Aravallis, but we need roads, water for drinking and irrigation, teachers and doctors and law and order,” he added.

Lambasting the Budget, former minister Kiran Choudhry said there was nothing about the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission for deciding the minimum support price (MSP) nor was there anything for the old pension scheme (OPS), micro, small and medium enterprises, poor and labourers. Describing it as a ‘Rahukaal’ budget, she complained that the figures given in the Budget were not matching with the RBI data.

She added that the PPP and property IDs had destroyed people. Another former minister Geeta Bhuukal alleged that the government couldn’t provide jobs, had closed down schools and made the state number 1 in crime and unemployment.

Earlier on Friday, Congress chief whip BB Batra, while addressing the CM, said. “You have drowned the state in debt. The government neither has a vision nor a heart. You allocated Rs 1.77 lakh crore for 2022-23. But you failed to spend Rs 12,000 crore. What kind of governance is this?”

On the law and order issue, MLA Varun Chaudhary has pointed out that CM Manohar Lal Khattar had himself told in the Budget speech that after the launch of the Haryana 112 project in July 2021, more than 86 lakh calls had been received, implying 14,333 calls per day. “It is proof of poor law and order condition in the state,” said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, two bills were passed in the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session today, including the Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

4
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

5
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

6
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

7
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

9
Punjab

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach

10
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM’s security breach

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesters pitch tents at Sohana chowk

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

Doaba hit by operation against Amritpal Singh, aides

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’