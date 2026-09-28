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Home / Haryana / Congress to blame for Gurugram waterlogging: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Congress to blame for Gurugram waterlogging: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Saini also targeted the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over their criticism of constitutional institutions

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini attends the birth centenary celebrations of VHP leader Ashok Singhal in Gurugram. PTI
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday endorsed Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh’s criticism of the previous Congress government over waterlogging and other civic issues in Gurugram, saying development works, including drainage projects, were now progressing at full pace.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram, Saini also targeted the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over their criticism of constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission.

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“The need of the hour is not the politics of allegations, but the politics of facts,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the Opposition had every right to question the government and seek answers, but allegations against constitutional institutions should be backed by concrete evidence.

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Saini said institutions such as the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the Comptroller and Auditor General were not associated with any particular government or political party. Their credibility, he said, was an asset of the country and its democratic system, and maintaining their dignity was the collective responsibility of political parties and citizens.

Referring to the Congress and its allies questioning the Election Commission and the electoral process, Saini said questioning the functioning of an institution was part of democracy, but making serious allegations without evidence was not appropriate.

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He said the Election Commission was an autonomous constitutional institution responsible for conducting elections and preparing and updating electoral rolls. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision, he said the commission had clarified its position on the process.

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