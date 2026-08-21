Congress to bring to make Haryana CWG co-host

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party where discussions were held on rising inflation, recruitment processes, SIR, law and order, the demands of sanitation workers, government scams, and farmers’ grievances. In the upcoming monsoon session, which will start from August 27, the party will bring a resolution on making Haryana a co-host of the Commonwealth Games.

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Hooda noted that despite the blending of ethanol, petrol prices are already skyrocketing. Now, this has also caused sugar prices to soar, shocking the common man. The price of sugar has reached Rs 70 per kg, effectively doubling in just a few months. In essence, the public is facing a multi-pronged burden, ranging from fuel costs to the prices of essential food items.

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Hooda stated that the party is fully vigilant regarding SIR-related matters. Party workers are keeping a close watch to curb any potential collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP.

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Hooda raised questions regarding the BJP government’s handling of law and order. He said recent incidents such as open firing in Dadri have created an atmosphere of panic. “The fact that miscreants carried out a crime right in front of a police station clearly demonstrates a complete lack of fear of the law. Open incidents of robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder and firing have become routine occurrences in Haryana,” he stated.