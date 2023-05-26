Congress to hold rally on Kabir Jayanti

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 25

The state Congress will organise a state-level rally here on June 4 to mark Kabir Jayanti.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the rally here today. He termed the state government as a “deaf and dumb regime”. “It turns deaf while hearing the grievances of the residents, and becomes dumb when it comes to protecting the interests of the state,” he said.

The MP questioned the BJP-JJP regime on the trend of paper leaks. “The state regime claims to have brought transparency in selection process, but government jobs are being sold like retail goods.