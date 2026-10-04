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Home / Haryana / Congress to hold ‘Save Vote–Save Nation’ marches across Haryana on October 8

Congress to hold ‘Save Vote–Save Nation’ marches across Haryana on October 8

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:40 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
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The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has announced plans to hold massive protests in all districts of Haryana on October 8 as part of its ‘Save Vote–Save Nation’ campaign.

HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. “Along with the INDIA Alliance parties, it was decided to hold protests across Haryana on October 8,” he said.

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A meeting of the INDIA Alliance was held on September 30 at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. “The meeting discussed in detail serious issues related to the electoral process and voter lists, alleged manipulation by the Chief Election Commissioner, ‘vote theft’, and the future joint action plan in this regard,” he said.

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It was decided at the meeting that, as part of a comprehensive public awareness and outreach campaign on these issues, ‘Save Democracy Week’ would be observed from October 2 to 8, 2026. Accordingly, ‘Save Vote–Save Nation’ marches will be organised across all districts of Haryana.

He said the HPCC had already issued detailed instructions to all District Congress Committees regarding the campaign and necessary coordination.

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According to the instructions, joint meetings will be organised at the district level with the partner parties of the INDIA Alliance on October 6. After the meetings, joint press conferences will be held.

On October 7, block-level preparatory meetings will be held with the partner parties of the INDIA Alliance.

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