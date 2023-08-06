Congress to raise issue in Assembly, says ex-CM Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 5

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said frequent riots in Haryana are the result of the failure of the present government.

Addressing a news conference in Rohtak today, he maintained that the Congress would raise the issue of violence in Mewat in the Assembly.

“A large number of people have been affected due to this violence. Houses and shops were attacked and several persons lost their lives. The state’s economy will also be affected due to the breakdown of law and order,” he stated.

“MNCs based in Gurugram had to close operations for several days and workers had to migrate due to the violence. Investment in Haryana, including Gurugram, will be affected and unemployment will increase,” he said.

Haryana was known for its brotherhood and there were no riots in Mewat, even at the time of Partition, he said. “Why has this situation come up today? BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh himself is giving the answer. People in the government themselves are telling us about its working style and failure,” he stated.

“Another gross mismanagement of the government has come to the fore in the PM Crop Insurance Scheme. This time there was a deliberate delay in notifying the insurance companies. Due to this, the farmers were not able to claim the damage caused in May, June and July,” he said.

He said some insurance companies had alleged irregularities in awarding the tender for insurance and moved the HC.

Net restrictions

Mobile Internet has been suspended in Nuh district till Aug 8 and in Palwal district till Aug 7

