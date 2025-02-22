Congress to raise issue of illegal mining: Hooda

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said sending Indians from the US in handcuffs and shackles “is completely reprehensible”. “The Indian government should raise its voice against this. The way the BJP government of Haryana sent a prisoner’s van to bring back those returning from the US, is an insult to them,” he said. On illegal mining, he said the CAG report had said the state suffered a revenue loss of Rs 5,000 crore during the past one year. “The Congress will raise this issue in the Assembly session,” he said.