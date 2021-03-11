Congress to stage protest against Agnipath after I-Day, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

The Congress will launch an agitation against the Agnipath scheme and unemployment after August 15, party Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda said today while supporting the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” campaign.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the Congress would take to the streets after August 15 and back the SKM which, along with other organisations, had given a call to launch the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” campaign under which seminars would be held Pan-India from August 7 to 14.

Hooda questioned the government over the merits of the Agnipath scheme.

“If the scheme is good, why was a discussion not allowed in Parliament,” asked Hooda.

He cited adjournment notices which Congress MPs, including him, gave in both houses of Parliament to discuss Agnipath.

The notices were disallowed, he said, fearing a drastic cut in traditional recruitment from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.