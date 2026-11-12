Congress to take ‘Save Vote’ campaign to Haryana villages, corner BJP on education, water rights

The Congress on Thursday decided to take its ‘Save the Vote, Save the Nation’ campaign to every village and household in Haryana, while preparing to corner the BJP Government in the upcoming Assembly session over alleged vote theft, irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, deteriorating education standards and the state's water rights.

The decision was taken at a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state unit president Rao Narendra Singh also attended the meeting.

Hooda said Congress MLAs would organise meetings at village chaupals and community gatherings across their constituencies to expose what the party alleged were attempts to manipulate electoral rolls and deprive people of their voting rights.

The party also decided to intensify its campaign following the November 1 INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

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Another meeting of the CLP has been scheduled for November 25 in Chandigarh. Until then, MLAs have been directed to hold public meetings in their respective constituencies.

The Congress also decided to take the state's deteriorating education system to Governor, with Hooda announcing that a delegation would soon submit a memorandum highlighting the shortage of teachers, inadequate infrastructure and declining standards in colleges and universities.

Extending support to students protesting at Mewat Engineering College, Hooda said their demands were justified and accused the BJP government of failing to provide adequate teaching staff and essential facilities.

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He said the education crisis was not confined to one institution, with several government schools struggling without sufficient teachers and basic facilities, while the quality of higher education continued to decline.

The meeting also discussed the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue, with Hooda accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Haryana's rightful share of water.

"In Haryana, not only are people's votes being stolen, but the state's rightful share of water is also being siphoned off," Hooda alleged, adding that the Congress would raise the matter again in the Assembly.

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The former CM said the Opposition would demand answers from the government over rising prices, unemployment and the problems confronting farmers.

He accused the BJP government of leaving farmers struggling for everything, from Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops to the availability of fertilisers.

Hooda said the Congress would raise these issues forcefully during the Assembly session and hold the government accountable for its failures.