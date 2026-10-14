Congress to take ‘Save Vote’ drive to every block in Haryana

Haryana Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt and president Rao Narender Singh on Tuesday said that the ‘Save the Vote–Save the Nation’ campaign will evolve into a decisive mass movement to protect democracy.

Dutt said as per the directions of the AICC, an action plan had been prepared for the next two months. As part of this initiative, block-level marches and public outreach programmes are being organised across all blocks of the state from October 14 to October 24, 2026.

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