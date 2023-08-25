Congress to target govt on floods, Nuh violence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

The Congress is set to target the BJP-JJP government over damages caused due to floods, Nuh violence and the alleged illegality of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

In its adjournment motion on recent floods, the party is alleging that the laxity of the government in desilting rivers had resulted in huge losses caused by floods. It added that the huge impact of floods could have been minimised had the state government undertaken the cleaning of river beds, drains and strengthened embankments and bunds before the monsoon.

CLP discusses issues to be raised A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held on Thursday where duties of raising different issues were assigned to the party MLAs

Apart from heavy losses due to floods and Nuh violence, the Congress will raise the issues of unemployment and rigging in CET paper, pay scales of employees and clerks, worrying condition of education, rigging of property IDs, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss in millet crop, scams of Ayushman scheme, rigging of the crop insurance scheme and transfer of land to panchayats

The party is also blaming illegal mining in the state rivers, including Yamuna, Ghaggar and Tangri, which reportedly led to the change in the course of these rivers, creating havoc in agricultural lands and residential areas. “Illegal mining is being carried out under the protection of the government,” said the adjournment motion.

Another adjournment motion is on Nuh violence which the party is describing as a failure of the BJP-JJP government. The motion pointed out that the government didn’t take effective steps despite intelligence inputs that violence could be there. “Had the government been vigilant such unfortunate incident could have been prevented,” said the motion.

Congress MLAs, BB Batra and Varun Chaudhary, have moved a resolution for the disapproval of the Municipal Corporation (Amendment), Ordinance 2023, as promulgated by the Governor on May 12. The ordinance makes the basis of reservation for ‘Backward Classes A’ seats on the PPP.

