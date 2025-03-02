DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Congress worker's murder: Rohtak police form SIT; kin refuse to cremate body till killer is arrested

Congress worker's murder: Rohtak police form SIT; kin refuse to cremate body till killer is arrested

The body of Himani Narwal (29) was found stuffed in a suitcase near the bus stand in Sampla town on Saturday
article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:53 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himani’s family members wait outside the post-mortem house at the PGIMS in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The police have formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by Sampla DSP Rajnish Kumar, to look into the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal (29). Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the bus stand in Sampla town, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Himani’s family has refused to receive her body for cremation until the killer is apprehended. “We will not cremate Himani’s body until the murderer is arrested. Pursuing LLB from a local college, she was living alone at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak city. Himani had been an active member of the Congress for several years and also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi,” said Jatin, Himani’s younger brother.

Jatin also revealed that their elder brother, Kuldeep, was also murdered in Rohtak in 2011 and later their father also died. Now he and his mother live in Delhi.

Advertisement

Savita, Himani’s mother, said her daughter’s growing popularity in the Congress party could have been a reason behind her murder.

Sampla DSP Rajnish Kumar confirmed the formation of SIT, adding that the Sampla SHO and the incharge of Sampla Police Post were among the members of the team.

Advertisement

“We have recovered Himani’s cell phone and the investigation is being conducted from multiple angles. CCTV footage from cameras near the crime scene is also being reviewed to gather clues in the case,” the DSP added.

Notably, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper