The police have formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by Sampla DSP Rajnish Kumar, to look into the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal (29). Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the bus stand in Sampla town, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Himani’s family has refused to receive her body for cremation until the killer is apprehended. “We will not cremate Himani’s body until the murderer is arrested. Pursuing LLB from a local college, she was living alone at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak city. Himani had been an active member of the Congress for several years and also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi,” said Jatin, Himani’s younger brother.

Jatin also revealed that their elder brother, Kuldeep, was also murdered in Rohtak in 2011 and later their father also died. Now he and his mother live in Delhi.

Advertisement

Savita, Himani’s mother, said her daughter’s growing popularity in the Congress party could have been a reason behind her murder.

Sampla DSP Rajnish Kumar confirmed the formation of SIT, adding that the Sampla SHO and the incharge of Sampla Police Post were among the members of the team.

Advertisement

“We have recovered Himani’s cell phone and the investigation is being conducted from multiple angles. CCTV footage from cameras near the crime scene is also being reviewed to gather clues in the case,” the DSP added.

Notably, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a high-level probe into the matter.