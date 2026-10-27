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Home / Haryana / Congress workers protest, burn effigy of CEC at Dharuhera

Congress workers protest, burn effigy of CEC at Dharuhera

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Congress workers burn effigy of CEC Gyanesh Kumar during a protest demonstration at Dharuhera town in Rewari district.
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As part of the Congress’ ongoing protest campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress workers staged a demonstration at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Dharuhera town on the call of former Rewari MLA and AICC national secretary Chiranjeev Rao. The Congress workers registered their protest by raising slogans and burning an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters flagged their concerns regarding the fairness of the election process, alleged irregularities in voter lists and the accountability of democratic institutions.

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Congress leaders stated that in a democracy, it was crucial to protect the right to vote for every citizen and ensure transparency in the election process.

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“If questions are being raised about the voter list and the electoral process, the Election Commission should provide clear answers,” they maintained.

The Congress leaders said for the strengthening of democracy, a constitutional institution like the Election Commission must be impartial, transparent and accountable. “The citizens’ vote is their greatest democratic power and protecting it is every citizen’s right,” they stated.

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Addressing the protesters, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Manju Chaudhary said the true strength of democracy lay in the public’s right to vote.

“If the ordinary citizens are concerned about the security of their votes and their fair counting, this is a serious matter. The Election Commission must answer public’s questions and ensure transparency in the election process. Maintaining public trust in a democracy is paramount,” she asserted.

Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia said the alleged irregularities in the voter list and allegations of vote theft should be investigated impartially, and those responsible should be held accountable.

“The Congress party will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament to protect the right of the people to vote,” he added.

Regarding the rally to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, the Congress leaders remarked that this mega rally, organised under the “Save vote, save country” campaign, would be an important milestone in the struggle to protect democracy, Constitution and the right to vote.

“The rally will prominently raise demands for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, ensuring transparency in the election process and holding accountable for the alleged irregularities related to the voter list,” the Congress leaders maintained, exhorting the party workers to reach Delhi in large numbers to strengthen this campaign.

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