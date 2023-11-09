Congress workers protest over rising pollution

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 8

A large number of the Congress workers and supporters staged a demonstration here on Wednesday on the issue of acute air pollution in the city and parts of the NCR. They submitted a memorandum to the DC for initiating requisite measures in that regard.

The protest was led by Karan Dalal, a former minister and senior party leader. The protesters staged a sit-in for over an hour and it culminated with the submission of a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

Dalal said the state government had failed to contain air pollution in the city. He said the AQI had been alarmingly high for the past 15 days, but the authorities had been busy in holding melas and events.

Air pollution was posing a threat to the health of the residents, but the measures to contain it were missing, he said.

